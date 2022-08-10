 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden should consider pardoning Trump — for the sake of our nation

While many may doubt that the former president who believes himself perfect and invincible would accede to such a deal, others, including me, perceive that his drive for self-preservation would compel him to accept.

By

Editorials

August 10, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Police standby at the approach to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Monday night, Aug. 9, 2022, as supporters of former President Donald Trump turn out after an FBI raid of the former president's residence earlier in the day.

Among my earliest attempts at fiction was “The Misfit,” a short story about a brilliant, competitive, though anti-social and paranoid college student.

The writing was amateurish, but the story was centered around a gimmicky surprise that enabled me to sell it to Aim magazine in 1978: After a climactic confrontation at the end, the principal character is identified as the young Richard M. Nixon.

In real life, Nixon was the only U.S. president to resign, following the Watergate scandal. And Americans my age remember the outrage triggered when President Gerald Ford granted him a pardon in 1974.

Related
August 9, 2022
December 5, 2021
November 29, 2019
October 1, 2019
Most Popular