Biden, Trump both mishandled classified docs

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both being investigated over their handling of classified materials. While publicly disclosed information reflects that the cases are clearly different, the investigatory processes should not be.

To that end, Attorney General Merrick Garland rightly appointed special prosecutors in each instance, including naming Robert Hur — a Trump appointee — in the Biden case, just weeks after naming Jack Smith to lead the Trump investigation.

Each special prosecutor should uphold the ethos that justice is blind and follow the facts and the law in each case, without fear or favor and without bowing to the toxic political environment enveloping America.