Building a strong economy a natural fit for conservatives

Not satisfied with record-breaking industrial growth, Kansas Department of Commerce officials announced Tuesday they’re ready to go for more.

On Tuesday, Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development for the KDOC, briefed lawmakers on nine potential projects worth billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

This is on the heels of Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant that’s started construction in De Soto, the massive military microchip operation that’s in the beginning stages in Coffey County and Manhattan’s multi-million dollar expansion to semiconductor manufacturer Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc.