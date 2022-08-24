By all appearances, Pyle’s candidacy is being sidelined

Kansas elections have been proven accurate once again.

Recounts of the state’s anti-abortion amendment vote, as well as the treasurer’s race, reaffirmed the original results. Yes, the margins changed ever so slightly, as they often do in such cases, but the overall outcomes stood.

That’s a win for Secretary of State Scott Schwab and his office. The person it’s most emphatically not a win for is independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle, who has been left waiting for his petition signatures to be reviewed.