 | Wed, Aug 24, 2022
By all appearances, Pyle’s candidacy is being sidelined

Pyle — or any other candidate filing as an independent for governor — deserves timely processing and respect from administrators.

Editorials

August 24, 2022 - 2:20 PM

State Sen. Dennis Pyle on Monday, Aug. 1, turns in nearly 9,000 signatures from Kansas voters who support his independent campaign for governor. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas elections have been proven accurate once again.

Recounts of the state’s anti-abortion amendment vote, as well as the treasurer’s race, reaffirmed the original results. Yes, the margins changed ever so slightly, as they often do in such cases, but the overall outcomes stood.

That’s a win for Secretary of State Scott Schwab and his office. The person it’s most emphatically not a win for is independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle, who has been left waiting for his petition signatures to be reviewed.

