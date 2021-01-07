Capitol coup: This is making America great again?

Welcome to America, a would-be third-world dictatorship, where the president refuses to cede power, ignores the will of the people, rallies his supporters to ignore the Constitution and whines about disloyalty while terrorists storm the Capitol.

With sirens wailing above Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and lawbreakers breaching America’s venerable seat of democracy, the most the nation’s defeated leader could offer was a rebuke of his deputy for doing his duly elected job.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” President Donald Trump tweeted in the very moments that lawmakers were being whisked to safety. “USA demands the truth!”