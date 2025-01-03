Carter’s vision for green energy was ahead of its time

In 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter had 32 solar panels installed on the roof of the White House.

Developing energy independence was a big thing in those days. Arab oil producers were upset at U.S. support of Israel during the 1973-74 Arab-Israeli conflict known as the Yom Kippur War and declared an oil embargo.

The United States, heavily reliant on foreign oil, had to change its ways.

“This dependence on foreign sources of oil is of great concern to all of us,” Carter said at an event introducing the solar array. “No one can ever embargo the sun or interrupt its delivery to us.”

The panels — even though primitive by today’s standards — heated the White House water system.

What could have — should have — been the seeds of an emerging solar industry, didn’t take root.

Instead, Carter’s successor, Ronald Reagan, eliminated the tax credits and funding established in 1977 for renewable energy projects and research. The solar panels were removed, never to be replaced.

Carter sensed that could happen.

During his speech introducing the panels he said: “A generation from now, this solar heater can either be a curiosity, a museum piece, an example of a road not taken or it can be just a small part of one of the greatest and most exciting adventures ever undertaken by the American people.”

Though it took a disappointing 40 years, I’m glad Mr. Carter lived long enough to see that today, photovoltaic solar cells provide one of the cheapest forms of clean energy on Earth.

Today, renewable energy generates 20 percent of American electricity, though most of that is from wind and hydro. Solar accounts for roughly 4 percent of total U.S. electricity generation, proving there’s a lot of room for growth.

Even today, however, not everyone is a fan of renewable energy.

On Monday, the Osage County Board of Commissioners voted to enact a 25-year moratorium on the development of commercial solar and wind energy.

The vote was 2-to-1, with Chairman Les Holman dissenting on what he sees as the merits of solar energy, though not wind.

Holman also serves as superintendent for the city of Burlingame. In that role, Holman said the city has contracts for solar energy and that many communities in the county benefit from it.