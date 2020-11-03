Hearing to tackle solar surcharges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — State regulators will hold a virtual hearing Thursday on Evergy’s proposal to add charges to recover the cost of providing solar energy.
Evergy wants to charge customers who have solar panels about $25 a month based on the number of solar panels they use.
If that plan is rejected, Evergy proposes charging all customers a minimum of $35 a month, even if they don’t use solar panels.
