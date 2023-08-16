China’s young, restless — and jobless

U.S. stocks took a header on Tuesday after fresh economic data showed a continued softening in China’s economy. Another reason for investor unease is the Chinese government’s suspension of youth unemployment data, which comes amid a Communist Party campaign to limit transparency.

China’s collapsing real-estate bubble is raising investor worries about financial contagion as Country Garden, one of its largest developers, edges toward default. Press reports said Monday that trust companies affiliated with one of China’s largest financial firms, Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, missed payments owed to clients.

But unknown risks are usually more worrisome than those that are known. In recent months Beijing has been tightening the clamp on economic information shared with the public. A newly amended counterespionage law criminalizes sharing sensitive economic information. For “sensitive,” read negative. Not surprisingly, Chinese economic analysts have become tight-lipped.