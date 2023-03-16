Community colleges perfect venue for childcare centers

There’s nothing like a good match, and a partnership announced this week between the National Head Start Association and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) to put more Head Start facilities on community college campuses sets up a perfect couple.

Just look at the numbers to see how well they fit: More than 1 in 5 college students are parents. About 1 in 10 are single mothers, and nearly two-thirds of those mothers whose children are younger than 6 live at or below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, about 180,000 spots in the Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start early education program, which is supposed to serve that population, are empty. Only 100 or so locations are on community college campuses.