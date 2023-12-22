Congress takes a holiday from history

The Senate skipped town for the holidays without a deal to aid Ukraine and bolster border security, but Members claim they can regroup and pass something in the New Year. Let’s hope they do, because failure would be a disaster for U.S. interests and security.

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell all but held hands this week as they pledged to compromise enough to pass the supplemental funding bill. “While we’ve made important progress over the past week on border security,” Mr. Schumer said, it’s “going to take more time.” Senators appear to have made progress on fixing the incentives for asylum at the southern border. But a sticking point is how much to limit the President’s use of humanitarian parole to wave migrants into the U.S.

The details are worth getting right, and lawmakers think that Ukraine can hang on for another month while a deal is worked out. The Ukrainians are dug in and holding the line against Russian forays. The Russians are paying dearly for small advances. But Vladimir Putin hasn’t abandoned his original aims, and there’s a risk the Russians regain momentum.