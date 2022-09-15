Congressional Republicans hint at national abortion plan

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to restrict abortion access in all states after a fetus reaches 15 weeks of gestational age is an affront to women’s rights and should be rejected.

Every U.S. senator should oppose the plan, which the South Carolina Republican introduced Tuesday.

But no senators have a greater responsibility to just say no than Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, both from Kansas. Just six weeks ago, more than 540,000 Kansans said in an unmistakable voice that abortion access is a fundamental right in the state.