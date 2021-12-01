Donations are nice, but Missouri should compensate for wrongful convictions

We have repeatedly criticized Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt for working so long and hard to keep an innocent man in prison.

So now that Kevin Strickland is free, after serving more than 42 years for a triple murder he did not commit, it’s beautiful to be reminded that there are also lots of good people out there, from all over the world, who care enough about the injustice done to a man most have never met to want to stand with him.

As of Monday, more than 29,000 people had contributed more than $1.6 million to a GoFundMe set up for Strickland by the Midwest Innocence Project.