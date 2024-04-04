Don’t blame cities for Colorado River woes

Another study refutes the belief that Las Vegas and other urban centers in the Southwest are sucking Lake Mead dry. Instead, if the region is to adequately address its water problems, policymakers must confront hard questions about the wisdom of farming in the arid Mojave Desert.

Last week, Sustainable Waters released a report on water use and the Colorado River. Contrary to what many people believe, the vast majority of the region’s water is used for irrigation to support agricultural interests. Sprawling urban development in Phoenix and Las Vegas isn’t the problem.

“Irrigated agriculture,” the report found, “consumes about three times the volume of all the cities and industries combined.”