Emmanuel Macron’s blunder over Taiwan emboldens China

French President Emmanuel Macron might have thought he could escape turmoil at home and burnish his credentials as a global statesman by making a high-level state visit to China earlier this month. Instead, he exposed disunity in Europe over Beijing, he handed Chinese President Xi Jinping a propaganda coup, and, for good measure, he threw Taiwan under the bus by suggesting Europeans should not follow the United States in defending the island in the event of a Chinese invasion.

That’s a lot of damage from a three-day trip.

Mr. Macron’s stated intention for making the trip was laudable — to try to urge Mr. Xi to use his leverage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his atrocious war in Ukraine. “We, Europeans, would be mistaken to let Russia be the only European nation speaking to China,” he said on arriving in Beijing. But the presence of a planeload of business leaders accompanying Mr. Macron underscored how the visit was always as much about signing commercial deals as coaxing Mr. Xi to help end the war.