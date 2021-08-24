Employers, unions should discuss vaccine

The courts seem to be holding that employers can require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, but things get more complicated when there is a labor union involved.

Rather than avoid the issue, employers and unions should be talking about how to make a vaccine-for-all protocol work.

Allegheny County, for example, is requiring vaccinations of new employees only, while the largely unionized county workforce will not be subject to the same mandate. Current employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and undergo regular testing.