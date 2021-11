We welcome the news that city and county officials reached agreement this week to continue as partners in providing emergency medical services to all of Allen County.

The five-year contract not only ensures that citizens will get a top-notch service but also that Iola firefighters will continue to do double-duty by providing both fire and EMS services at the stations in Iola, Humboldt and Moran.

The agreement, however, did not come without its challenges.