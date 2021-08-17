 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
Equating mask mandates to Holocaust atrocities is antisemitic as well as anti-science

Protestors wearing oversized yellow Stars of David pinned to their shirts and dresses don't deserve to have a seat at the table.

A couple hundred protesters were outside Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick, N.J. on Friday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced that face masks will be required to be worn inside schools. Aristide Economopoulos/TNS

At a City Council meeting in Springfield, Missouri, last week, about 15 of those in the crowd that had come to oppose the oppression of a non-binding resolution encouraging vaccinations showed up wearing big yellow Stars of David pinned to their shirts and dresses.

Not just anti-science, but antisemitic, too, those stars told us.

And since the disgusting comparison of lifesaving COVID-19 public health measures to the murder of 6 million Jews is now a regular feature of these mad protests, it’s time to take such displays for what they are, which is the mark of a hate group.

