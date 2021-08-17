Equating mask mandates to Holocaust atrocities is antisemitic as well as anti-science

At a City Council meeting in Springfield, Missouri, last week, about 15 of those in the crowd that had come to oppose the oppression of a non-binding resolution encouraging vaccinations showed up wearing big yellow Stars of David pinned to their shirts and dresses.

Not just anti-science, but antisemitic, too, those stars told us.

And since the disgusting comparison of lifesaving COVID-19 public health measures to the murder of 6 million Jews is now a regular feature of these mad protests, it’s time to take such displays for what they are, which is the mark of a hate group.