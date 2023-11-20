Even for Texas, football goes rogue.

Even in Texas, there must be a limit to how much we’ll invest in sports. Surely one of our flagship universities paying someone nearly $78 million not to coach football is it.

Texas A&M University no longer desires head coach Jimbo Fisher’s services. The problem is, his contract runs until 2031 at more than $9 million a year. Riding to the rescue are donors, in the great Texas tradition, whose wealth exceeds their patience or ability to let A&M athletics officials do their jobs. So, Fisher is gone, with huge checks to come.

Plenty of people will shrug. It’s not university or taxpayer money, after all. The final total, they assure, will be negotiated down. And while A&M is shattering the record for paying a coach to stay home, this is what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of college football (not that the Aggies, under Fisher or anyone else, have done that in a long time).