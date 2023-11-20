 | Mon, Nov 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Even for Texas, football goes rogue.

Texas A&M pays dismissed coach Jimbo Fisher an obscene $78 million - money that should go, hold on to your seats, students' education

By

Editorials

November 20, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher takes to the field on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The college has since fired Fisher along with $78 million to fulfill his contract. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Even in Texas, there must be a limit to how much we’ll invest in sports. Surely one of our flagship universities paying someone nearly $78 million not to coach football is it.

Texas A&M University no longer desires head coach Jimbo Fisher’s services. The problem is, his contract runs until 2031 at more than $9 million a year. Riding to the rescue are donors, in the great Texas tradition, whose wealth exceeds their patience or ability to let A&M athletics officials do their jobs. So, Fisher is gone, with huge checks to come.

Plenty of people will shrug. It’s not university or taxpayer money, after all. The final total, they assure, will be negotiated down. And while A&M is shattering the record for paying a coach to stay home, this is what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of college football (not that the Aggies, under Fisher or anyone else, have done that in a long time).

Related
May 20, 2022
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2021
June 18, 2020
Most Popular