Facebook won’t explain outage

The algorithmic gods in charge of Facebook broke down after the bad news.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after whistleblower Frances Haugen made allegations of unsavory practices by the social media behemoth on national television, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed.

The internet broke. Or more accurately, a large part of the internet wasn’t available to users for hours. The shutdown caused inconvenience and affected some businesses that use the platform. The world did not end and most folks were able to go about their business. That’s life without clicking the “like” button while endlessly scrolling through the postings of friends — what a concept.