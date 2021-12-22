 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Fauci takes the high road, naturally

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempts to hide COVID-19 statistics, blaming the state's high death rates on the esteemed physician

By

Editorials

December 22, 2021 - 9:12 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks alongside President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

So, here’s what Florida’s fearless leader told his supporters in a campaign email on Monday: “Dr. Fauci is at it again, folks. He took to national TV — where he spends most of his time — to pledge support for a permanent mask mandate for air travel. What started as ‘15 days to slow the spread’ has now descended into permanent Faucism. For COVID authoritarians like Fauci, Biden and their Democratic cronies, these mandates are not about a virus but about them wielding power over others. 

“We cannot allow our communities to become Faucian dystopias in which people’s freedoms are curtailed and their livelihoods destroyed. We must fight back.”

The “Faucism” gibe is an unsubtle reference to fascism, obviously. But if we’re talking about suppression of the opposition or dictatorial drift, we can look a lot closer to home.

