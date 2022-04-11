 | Mon, Apr 11, 2022
Film academy finally gets tough with actor Will Smith

Is 10 years too long to banish Smith? Should it have been five years, or three? Hard to know. There isn’t a sentencing commission report on assaults committed at the Academy Awards.

By

Editorials

April 11, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday ruled that Will Smith will be banned from attending the Oscars ceremony — as a guest or presenter — as well as any other academy events for the next 10 years.

That may seem like a harsh punishment for Smith smacking Chris Rock onstage at the ceremony, nearly two weeks ago, over a joke the comic told about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

But consider the enormity of what happened that night. This isn’t like Smith confronted Rock backstage or in a Dolby Theatre parking garage and hit him. That would have been bad enough. He did it on global TV. And then Smith went back to his seat and screamed profanities across the theater at Rock — lest any of us (including Rock) think the whole thing was just a comic bit. If it were any other awards ceremony for achievements in a profession, chances are someone who rushed the stage and hit the presenter would be arrested and/or fired from their job.

