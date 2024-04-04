Focus of Havana Syndrome attacks now on Russia, not Cuba

It turns out Russia, not Cuba, may be responsible for the mysterious injuries sustained by scores of American personnel and intelligence workers while serving on the island, abroad or at home, at least according to a recently aired “60 Minutes” report.

Maybe Moscow Syndrome, not Havana Syndrome, is a more fitting name for the untraceable sonic attacks on U.S. citizens and intelligence officials.

A five-year investigation by CBS News, “60 Minutes” and other media outlets offered evidence pointing to a secretive Russian military intelligence unit, referred to as the 29155, as being responsible. The former head of the Pentagon’s investigation told the show that he believes Russia was behind the attacks.