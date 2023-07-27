 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
Giuliani owns up to lies, but refuses to accept their damage

In his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, the former federal prosecutor maliciously maligned two Georgia poll workers by saying they not only stuffed fake ballots into a voting machine but were also drug dealers.

Editorials

July 27, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Rudy Giuliani admitted Tuesday evening that he wrongly accused two Georgia election poll workers of election fraud.

Rudy Giuliani admitted Tuesday evening he was lying when he repeatedly accused two women, a mother and daughter, of committing election fraud during the 2020 election count.

In the aftermath of the election, Giuliani repeatedly held up Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss as examples of widespread election fraud.

Giuliani alleged video excerpts showed the two women pulling “thousands” of ballots from suitcases hidden under a table and illegally feeding them through voting machines at their vote-counting station at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

