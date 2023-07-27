Giuliani owns up to lies, but refuses to accept their damage

Rudy Giuliani admitted Tuesday evening he was lying when he repeatedly accused two women, a mother and daughter, of committing election fraud during the 2020 election count.

In the aftermath of the election, Giuliani repeatedly held up Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss as examples of widespread election fraud.

Giuliani alleged video excerpts showed the two women pulling “thousands” of ballots from suitcases hidden under a table and illegally feeding them through voting machines at their vote-counting station at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.