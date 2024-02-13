 | Tue, Feb 13, 2024
GOP losing a rising star; Rep. Mike Gallagher is calling it quits

Congress is increasingly a body for unserious people. Gallagher is the rare member who wants to do something other than promote his social-media brand.

February 13, 2024 - 3:22 PM

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., announced he will not run for re-election; another sign of the decline of the House. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Rep. Michael Gallagher’s decision not to seek re-election this year is understandable from a personal point of view. But it’s also another dispiriting sign of the decline of Congress as a place where people of intelligence and principle believe they can solve national problems.

The 39-year-old Republican said Saturday that he wants to devote more time to his young family. He believes in term limits for Congress and says he never ran for office with a goal of making it a lifetime career. He was first elected to his northeastern Wisconsin seat in 2016.

Yet Mr. Gallagher will be missed as a rare Member these days who wants to do something other than promote his social-media brand. As a former Marine intelligence officer who served in Iraq under Centcom Commander David Petraeus, Mr. Gallagher has focused on America’s fading ability to deter its enemies.

