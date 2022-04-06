Hold Putin to account for war crimes

Justifying his call to try Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, President Joe Biden said on Monday that “what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it.”

Nearly everyone in uncensored societies worldwide indeed has, as graphic images of Russian troops’ brutality against the residents of Bucha, Ukraine, became evident.

With its morgue overflowing, a mass grave had to be dug for slaughtered civilians. Ukrainian military vehicles had to weave around corpses in the road — some with their hands tied behind their backs before they were executed.