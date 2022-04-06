 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
Hold Putin to account for war crimes

Those living in countries with a free and unfettered press — the kind of society Ukrainians are fighting and dying for — should not buy into this lie or the larger false narrative coming from the Kremlin.

Editorials

April 6, 2022 - 3:15 PM

People walk past destroyed buildings in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Justifying his call to try Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, President Joe Biden said on Monday that “what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it.”

Nearly everyone in uncensored societies worldwide indeed has, as graphic images of Russian troops’ brutality against the residents of Bucha, Ukraine, became evident.

With its morgue overflowing, a mass grave had to be dug for slaughtered civilians. Ukrainian military vehicles had to weave around corpses in the road — some with their hands tied behind their backs before they were executed.

