 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

I have months to live. Here’s how I’ve embraced acceptance

I was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at age 53 and expected to live for three years.

By

Editorials

December 2, 2022 - 5:27 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

“You have many months to live,” my palliative care doctor told me recently. She must’ve thought that was more polite than saying “less than a year.” I have finally advanced to the stage predicted by my oncologist, who said seven years ago, “I’m thinking years, not months.”

I was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at age 53 and expected to live for three years. Practical to a fault, I bypassed the first four stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining and depression — and embraced acceptance. Ten days after the grim diagnosis, I wrote in my journal:

My situation isn’t so bad because:

Related
November 7, 2019
September 19, 2019
May 21, 2019
March 2, 2017
Most Popular