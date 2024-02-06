If Republicans care about immigration, pass this bill

The Republican Party should take yes for an answer. By torpedoing the Senate’s bipartisan immigration deal, under pressure from former president Donald Trump to preserve his election-year advantage on a wedge issue, congressional Republicans would blow an opportunity to reduce undocumented immigration and curtail mass crossings at the southern border — along with save Ukraine before it runs out of ammunition.

The 370-page legislative text released Sunday night, promptly declared “dead on arrival” in the House by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), emerged from months of substantive discussions and careful compromises by all sides.

Sen. James Lankford (Okla.), the lead Republican negotiator, notes that about 1 million people who crossed the southern border over the past four months would have been deported, rather than released into the United States, if this agreement had been in place.