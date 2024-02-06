 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
If Republicans care about immigration, pass this bill

Conservatives that claim a migrant surge is harming the country would support this bill in droves. Otherwise, their warnings hold no water

By

Editorials

February 6, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the Republicans’ lead negotiator on the bill, urges its passage. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

The Republican Party should take yes for an answer. By torpedoing the Senate’s bipartisan immigration deal, under pressure from former president Donald Trump to preserve his election-year advantage on a wedge issue, congressional Republicans would blow an opportunity to reduce undocumented immigration and curtail mass crossings at the southern border — along with save Ukraine before it runs out of ammunition. 

The 370-page legislative text released Sunday night, promptly declared “dead on arrival” in the House by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), emerged from months of substantive discussions and careful compromises by all sides.

Sen. James Lankford (Okla.), the lead Republican negotiator, notes that about 1 million people who crossed the southern border over the past four months would have been deported, rather than released into the United States, if this agreement had been in place. 

