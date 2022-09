The local school district bucked a long-term trend by increasing the number of students attending Iola schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

The official student “count” day on Sept. 20 gives district officials the yardstick they need to revise budgets based on last year’s numbers as well as develop future budgets.

The local difference is 15.5 students — a student who attends the high school’s virtual program is counted as .5 — 1,223 up from 1,207.5.