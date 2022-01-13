It’s an act; but Marshall’s a natural

Did Tony Fauci know his microphone was still live at a Senate Health Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon? The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reacted with exasperation to a series of confused but combative questions from Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall. “What a moron,” Fauci muttered.

This was after a not quite comprehensible harangue from Kansas’ junior senator, who vies with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul to see who can kick the most dust in Fauci’s eyes. They are both intent on turning Fauci into the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns that are not a thing anymore and the mandates that are barely enforced.

Marshall was no Katie Porter, briskly demanding specifics, but a man who seemed not to know what he wanted to know. Would Fauci be willing to submit a financial disclosure to Congress and the public, he demanded?