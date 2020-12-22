It’s time to talk about a wealth tax

Here’s an interesting bit of coronavirus math: America’s billionaires today could give $3,000 apiece to every person in the country and still be left with bigger fortunes than they had before the pandemic started. That’s not a solution to America’s current economic crisis but rather an illustration of how wide the gulf between the super-rich and everyone else has grown. As Congress prepares to send the nation deeper into debt to stabilize the economy, it’s time to seriously debate the merits of a wealth tax.

The economic devastation of the pandemic has fallen largely on wage earners, driving the nation’s poverty rate to almost 12% as of November, with some 8 million Americans newly defined as impoverished. At the same time, the pandemic has actually benefited the super-rich, whose fortunes are tied to the booming stock market. A recent USA Today study found that America’s 614 billionaires have seen their combined net worth climb by $931 billion since March. Just that new money in their portfolios is more than the entire stimulus package Congress was negotiating last week.

THE GULF between the have-nots and the have-everythings has grown consistently since the early 1980s, driven by globalization, the declining power of labor unions and supply-side taxation policies. Chief executive compensation has risen an average of more than 1,000% in that time, while average worker compensation has gone up only about 12%.