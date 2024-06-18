Kansas effort to attract KC teams is warranted

The optics of Kansas legislators debating whether to support an effort to lure the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals across the border during Tuesday’s special session are somewhat jarring.

Initially, the session was to solely focus on a tax cut package that will help ease the burdens on everyday Kansans.

And while that may happen with relatively little debate, it will get second billing to the fawning over two billionaires to look our way.

Since the overwhelming April 2 defeat by Jackson County, Mo., voters of a 40-year sales tax that would keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, Kansas legislators have been eying the two teams.

The Missouri measure would have extended a stadium sales tax to go toward building a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals in the downtown Crossroads district and renovating Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

Naysayers viewed it as a $2 billion transfer of public funds to private enterprise.

The Royals’ lease at Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031, with owner John Sherman saying the team would not play there beyond the 2030 season.

As for the Chiefs, owner Lamar Hunt has said he’s not willing to sign another lease without public financing to “reimagine the stadium,” and now is reassessing the situation.

On the table in Topeka is up to $1 billion in financing.

Is this corporate welfare or economic development?

By necessity, both.

Sherman and Hunt are billionaires whose teams each year make hundreds of millions.

At issue is whether those revenues benefit taxpayers.

According to indepth studies, the return on investment in athletic stadiums often falls short in part because the facilities are not used all that often as compared to an industry nor do they employ a large percentage of full-time workers.

But sometimes the investments do pay off. And such ventures are always worth considering.

Even if all the talks today only spur Missouri legislators to come up with a sweeter deal, Kansas has lost nothing by considering its options.

For example:

More than 20 years ago, Kansas legislators issued almost $25 million in STAR bonds, the state’s Sales Tax and Revenue mechanism to help finance large-scale projects, to build the Kansas Speedway in Wyandotte County. Today, it’s paid off more than half of that debt with $10.6 million remaining.

The Speedway also became the linchpin to what has since developed into a real estate mecca. Across the way is Children’s Mercy Park, home of Kansas City’s soccer team, Sporting KC, which also received $150 million in STAR bonds. Its bond debt? Zero.

Also in the neighborhood is the Field of Legends where the Kansas City Monarchs play, as well as the Legends shopping mall and high-end hotels.

Today’s proponents envision the Chiefs and Royals joining the successful Legends District at the intersection of I-435 and I-70.

​​Today, Wyandotte County is the state’s most visited tourist destination.

’Nuff said.

— Susan Lynn