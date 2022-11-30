Kansas gave away the farm to betting industry

A reminder: The house always wins.

The gambling industry is devised to make money. And in the case of Kansas, bucketloads, thanks to lawmakers who recently ensured the sports betting industry will receive embarrassingly favorable tax breaks.

Folded into the sausage in the waning hours of last April’s legislative session was a measure that halved the 20% tax rate on industry revenues that legislators had previously settled on. Even that rate would have been substantially lower compared to other states’ tax rates on the industry.