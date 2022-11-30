 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
Kansas gave away the farm to betting industry

Legislators gave the sports betting lobbyists everything they wanted - and more.

By

Editorials

November 30, 2022 - 2:09 PM

An employee counts dollars at BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World in Baltimore, Md. Nationwide, betting on sports has grown to $8 billion a month. Photo by Karl Merton Ferron/TNS

A reminder: The house always wins. 

The gambling industry is devised to make money. And in the case of Kansas, bucketloads, thanks to lawmakers who recently ensured the sports betting industry will receive embarrassingly favorable tax breaks. 

Folded into the sausage in the waning hours of last April’s legislative session was a measure that halved the 20% tax rate on industry revenues that legislators had previously settled on. Even that rate would have been substantially lower compared to other states’ tax rates on the industry.

