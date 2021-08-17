Kansas leadership would be unwise to gerrymander Congressional districts

The redistricting process in Kansas has already gotten off to a shaky start.

Let’s review: Fourteen town hall meetings were set up in cities across the state but crammed into a near-impossible five-day schedule. When the meetings were last held in 2011, they spanned July to October. That gave residents more of an opportunity to weigh in on the drawing of congressional districts.

What’s more, the U.S. Census Bureau didn’t release preliminary data from its nationwide count until Thursday — at which point many of the town halls had already been conducted. The entire process is predicated on the once-a-decade counting of our population. What kind of substantive conversation could be had without it?