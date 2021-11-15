Kansas legislators’ priorities inside-out

Should we pay the unvaccinated to stay home because the COVID-19 vaccine frightens them? It’s a completely absurd, even dangerous idea, but one that Kansas Republicans are barreling toward putting into law during a special session later this month.

One bill they’re pushing would actually provide unemployment benefits to workers who lose their jobs for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. Another would create a no-questions-asked, crater-sized religious exemption from the vaccine.

So, let’s get this straight: After complaining the past year that too many people were being paid too much money to stay at home so they could stay safe, Republicans now want to pay the unvaccinated to stay home and remain unsafe to others.