Lawmakers plan session on mandates

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Kansas Statehouse announced Thursday that they have enough signatures from lawmakers to call the Legislature back into a special session this month to fight federal vaccine rules.

The unprecedented move aims to push back against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates issued by the Biden administration. Republicans have been fighting those rules even though they have limited ways to block them.

The Republicans said it’s the first time in Kansas history that lawmakers have called themselves into a special session. Typically, special sessions are called by the governor, but the constitution allows lawmakers to force the governor to call a special session if two-thirds of legislators agree.