Kansas legislators should make child advocate post a permanent position

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly this week signed an executive order to create a child advocate office.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reported the independent Division of the Child Advocate will be focused on child welfare oversight, investigate complaints from families, recommend structural changes, help people navigate the child welfare system and expand coordination among interested groups.

Upon signing, Kelly called the order “a true victory for Kansas kids and families.” We agree. Thank you, Governor, for working to ensure Kansas children and their families are safe and get the help and services they may need.