 | Mon, Oct 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas legislators should make child advocate post a permanent position

Gov. Laura Kelly took it upon herself to create this important voice for vulnerable children.

By

Editorials

October 11, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly this week signed an executive order to create a child advocate office.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reported the independent Division of the Child Advocate will be focused on child welfare oversight, investigate complaints from families, recommend structural changes, help people navigate the child welfare system and expand coordination among interested groups.

Upon signing, Kelly called the order “a true victory for Kansas kids and families.” We agree. Thank you, Governor, for working to ensure Kansas children and their families are safe and get the help and services they may need.

Related
October 5, 2021
April 15, 2019
December 5, 2018
November 26, 2018
Most Popular