Kansas legislators treat local government as second-class citizens

Kansas has a long history of cities, counties and the state working together in partnership to serve Kansas residents and make our state a great place to live, work and play.

That partnership has deteriorated to the point it is completely broken. For several years, the Kansas Legislature has made local governments the enemy of the state.

In 1961, Kansas voters overwhelmingly showed support for their local communities and local elected officials by passing the Home Rule Amendment to the Kansas Constitution. Its intent is to leave local decisions to local citizens in their individual cities and counties. It supports the idea that the smallest government, closest to the people, is best.