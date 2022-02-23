 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Lawmakers don’t want to stop electing sheriffs

Kansas lawmakers want to make sure counties can't change the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs. Riley County is the only one that doesn't elect its sheriff, after consolidating the county and city law enforcements.

By

State News

February 23, 2022 - 9:22 AM

Rep. Eric Smith, a Burlington Republican and deputy sheriff for Coffee County, asked lawmakers to consider the implications of a board-controlled law enforcement leader. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don’t change the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs by enshrining the policy in the state constitution.

The Republican-controlled state House gave first-round approval Tuesday to a proposal to add language to the Kansas Constitution’s short article on county government  to ensure that sheriffs are elected to four-year terms. The article now says only that the Legislature will create county offices “as may be necessary.”

Counties have been electing sheriffs since 1857, four years before Kansas was admitted to the Union, and all but one of the state’s 105 counties still do. However, a commission created by state law for Johnson County, Kansas’ most populous county, reviewed a proposal to make the sheriff there appointed before deciding last month against any major changes to county government. 

