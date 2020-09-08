Kansas right to release cluster information

We applaud the state for finally taking a brave step forward for public safety.
The names and locations of COVID-19 clusters will begin to be publicly released. While counties previously had the ability to release that information, not all did so. Sometimes information was only released if contact tracers couldn’t get hold of everyone who spent time at a certain location.
That’s all over now. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl, “Under the new policy starting Sept. 9, specifics will be provided if there are five or more active cases associated with a given location. The names of private businesses won’t be disclosed unless there are 20 or more.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives