Menu Search Log in

Kansas right to release cluster information

If institutions or locations are allowing easy spread of the coronavirus, we need to know.

By

Editorials

September 8, 2020 - 9:26 AM

We applaud the state for finally taking a brave step forward for public safety.

The names and locations of COVID-19 clusters will begin to be publicly released. While counties previously had the ability to release that information, not all did so. Sometimes information was only released if contact tracers couldn’t get hold of everyone who spent time at a certain location.

That’s all over now. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl, “Under the new policy starting Sept. 9, specifics will be provided if there are five or more active cases associated with a given location. The names of private businesses won’t be disclosed unless there are 20 or more.”

Related
August 13, 2020
July 17, 2020
June 12, 2020
May 22, 2020
Trending