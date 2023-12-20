 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling a win for voters’ rights

Nonprofit groups that routinely ran voter registration drives shelved the practice because the new law could easily declare such practice a criminal act.

By

Editorials

December 20, 2023 - 3:58 PM

The Kanas Supreme Court. Seated from left, Justice Eric Rosen, Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Justice Dan Biles. Standing from left, Justice K.J. Wall, Justice Caleb Stegall, Justice Evelyn Wilson, Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge.

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday made the right call to restore a constitutionality challenge to a state law that purports to prohibit impersonation of election officials. 

The lawsuit followed the passage of House Bill 2183 into law in 2021, overriding a veto by Gov. Laura Kelly. The bill was a grab-bag of mostly unnecessary provisions to placate those who believed the “stop the steal” nonsense peddled by ex-President Donald Trump and his acolytes after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. 

As predicted, the poorly thought-out measure has thrown voter registration into chaos. 

