Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling a win for voters’ rights

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday made the right call to restore a constitutionality challenge to a state law that purports to prohibit impersonation of election officials.

The lawsuit followed the passage of House Bill 2183 into law in 2021, overriding a veto by Gov. Laura Kelly. The bill was a grab-bag of mostly unnecessary provisions to placate those who believed the “stop the steal” nonsense peddled by ex-President Donald Trump and his acolytes after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

As predicted, the poorly thought-out measure has thrown voter registration into chaos.