Kelly goes bold on healthcare plan

Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she wants to pay for expanded Medicaid in her state by legalizing — and taxing — medical marijuana.

Details are still vague, and full costs weren’t clear Monday. The exact structure of the tax will be important. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t ask sick people who need marijuana to help pay for health insurance for the working poor.

In concept, though, using medical marijuana revenues to provide quality health coverage for 165,000 Kansans could break the political logjam that has delayed Medicaid expansion for years.