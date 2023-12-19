Kobach wrong to use private email for government business

It takes just a second to switch tabs in an internet browser. The same applies to switching from one email app to another on a phone. Yet Kansas’ Attorney General Kris Kobach still opted to use his personal Gmail account to do state business.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Alatidd reports Kobach’s Gmail account is a regular recipient of government emails from filing lawsuits to reviewing bill drafts and testimony to editing opinion pieces published in conservative media.

Kobach’s office says this was done to save time and that none of the emails included sensitive information. Maybe so, but the optics on this feel icky.