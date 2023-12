Dismal 2023 numbers in the Kansas housing market need context. They should also spur action.

To begin, this year’s 18 percent drop in sales is compared to the unrealistic benchmark of 2022, when federal stimulus funds were still flowing.

In the first half of 2022, homes were selling for 15% above market value, while mortgage rates hovered below 3 percent. Not only could people ask more for their homes, but buyers had easy access to cheap money.