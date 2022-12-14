 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Latest milestone shows fusion energy is starting to look real

One reason for optimism is that the federal government has gotten serious about fusion.

By

Editorials

December 14, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories Director Dr. Kim Budil (second left) and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Dr. Marvin Adams hold a news conference at the Department of Energy headquarters to announce a breakthrough in fusion research on Dec. 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?

After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making serious progress toward an energy revolution. On Monday came news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California recently induced a fusion reaction that produced a net energy gain — that is, it generated more power than it consumed.

Although its practical consequences may be limited, it was a major symbolic and scientific achievement. “Net gain” has been the elusive lodestar of fusion research since the 1950s. Realizing it should give a major boost to global research efforts, provide crucial data for other scientists to study, validate the push for more government investment, and offer a tantalizing glimpse of fusion’s real-world possibilities.

