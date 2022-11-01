 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Laura Kelly has earned a second term

Derek Schmidt has let us down. Among other things, after announcing he would investigate the obvious price gouging for natural gas during the Big Freeze of February 2021, he’s made no discernible progress.

By

Editorials

November 1, 2022 - 4:23 PM

If we could go back in time and endorse the Derek Schmidt of the early 2000s for governor, we would. 

As a state senator and Senate majority leader, Schmidt was a thoughtful conservative with an earned reputation for holding back some of the more extreme elements of the Republican Caucus in the Legislature.

Unfortunately, Schmidt has evolved over time into just another mediocre politician who thinks the key to the castle lies in inflaming hot-button social issues instead of doing his job. 

