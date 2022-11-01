Laura Kelly has earned a second term

If we could go back in time and endorse the Derek Schmidt of the early 2000s for governor, we would.

As a state senator and Senate majority leader, Schmidt was a thoughtful conservative with an earned reputation for holding back some of the more extreme elements of the Republican Caucus in the Legislature.

Unfortunately, Schmidt has evolved over time into just another mediocre politician who thinks the key to the castle lies in inflaming hot-button social issues instead of doing his job.