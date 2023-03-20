Lawmakers are ignoring Kansas voters’ wishes for limited abortion protections

Less than 12 hours after the race was called Aug. 2 in favor of freedom, I was on a media call with my colleague Rachel Sweet and roughly 50 local, state and national reporters to discuss this historic victory. We had both worked to defeat an anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas constitution, and our side had prevailed. The win was fresh, and we were still in shock at the margin.

Having mostly lost my voice from dozens of interviews the previous day and running on only three hours of sleep, the experience was a blur of questions I’ve mostly forgotten.

Yet one question remains crystallized in my memory: Do you think this will put an end to the attempts by anti-abortion politicians to interfere in the private lives of Kansas citizens? Rachel and I responded in unison: absolutely not.