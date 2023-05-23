Lessons from the Colorado River apply to us all

Nevada, Arizona and California tentatively agreed last weekend to decrease their water use in an effort to rescue their lifeline, the Colorado River.

In return, the states will receive $1.2 billion in federal funds for those whose livelihoods will be directly impacted by the cutbacks. Besides water districts and municipalities, individuals will include farmers. Agriculture is the single largest user of the precious resource.

The three-year agreement will reduce water usage by an estimated 13 percent, hopefully enough to stay further damage until significant changes due by 2026 can be agreed upon.