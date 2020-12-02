Menu Search Log in

Letting athletes play, but keeping crowds at bay, the right call by state board

If the focus is to be on the students — which is where it should be — then fans should do all they can to keep the games in play.

By

Editorials

December 2, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Iola’s Aysha Houk, left, is pressured by Sidney Shelby during the Fillies varsity scrimmage. The Iola squads will host Anderson County Friday to open the 2020-21 season, albeit without fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The decision to allow indoor sports to proceed this winter in Kansas high schools strikes us a bit of a risk, but a risk probably worth taking.

The board that oversees high school sports this past week voted to proceed with the usual schedule, more or less. That means basketball, swimming, wrestling and other activities will go ahead with practice and competition this winter, following safety protocols already in place.

The flip side is that there will be no fans in the stands — not even parents — to watch these kids compete. That will surely be rough on the parents who’ve watched their kids play for years, and who are heavily invested — emotionally, financially and otherwise — in their participation.

