Letting athletes play, but keeping crowds at bay, the right call by state board

The decision to allow indoor sports to proceed this winter in Kansas high schools strikes us a bit of a risk, but a risk probably worth taking.

The board that oversees high school sports this past week voted to proceed with the usual schedule, more or less. That means basketball, swimming, wrestling and other activities will go ahead with practice and competition this winter, following safety protocols already in place.

The flip side is that there will be no fans in the stands — not even parents — to watch these kids compete. That will surely be rough on the parents who’ve watched their kids play for years, and who are heavily invested — emotionally, financially and otherwise — in their participation.