Like the Shaman, conspiracy theorists are all show

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday afternoon for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A former actor, Chansley knew how to grab the spotlight by showing up in a costume of a horned helmet, fur pelts draped across his bare chest and his face painted red, white and blue. In one hand he carried a spear fashioned out of a flagpole. In the other, a bullhorn.

Once inside the Capitol, Chansley shouted the command to fellow insurrectionists to hunt down members of Congress.