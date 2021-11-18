 | Thu, Nov 18, 2021
Like the Shaman, conspiracy theorists are all show

A former actor, Jacob Chansley's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was not only self-serving, but a sinister attempt to derail democracy

By

Editorials

November 18, 2021 - 9:58 AM

Jacob Chansley (in horns) and other protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday afternoon for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

A former actor, Chansley knew how to grab the spotlight by showing up in a costume of a horned helmet, fur pelts draped across his bare chest and his face painted red, white and blue. In one hand he carried a spear fashioned out of a flagpole. In the other, a bullhorn.

Once inside the Capitol, Chansley shouted the command to fellow insurrectionists to hunt down members of Congress.

