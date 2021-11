The shelves are stocked at the Iola Community Pantry thanks to Saturday’s “Grocery Grab,” sponsored by Iola Rotary Club and G&W Foods.

G&W manager Dan Gile holds up the receipt for goods that will benefit the Iola Community Pantry.

The fundraiser netted the pantry more than $1,250 in primarily canned goods. Just ahead of winter, the timing couldn’t be better.

Rotary used its ticket sales, which netted $5,233, to go toward settling the bill with G&W, which gave the club about a 10% discount on Saturday’s haul.